UW-Madison to launch new building for computer and data sciences school

UW-Madison secured a major donation to launch the construction of a new campus building that officials say will further cement the city as a growing tech hub.
The recently-launched School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences will have a permanent home at the corner of Orchard and University Avenue, officials announced Friday. Two facilities buildings currently located there will be demolished to make way for the seven-story, 300,000 square foot building. The estimated price tag is $225 million, all of which will be privately funded.
Billionaire Badgers John and Tashia Morgridge are donating $75 million for the building and pledge to give another $50 million in the form of a matching grant that requires UW-Madison to raise $50 million on its own.
The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, the university's patent-licensing arm also known as WARF, is kicking in the remaining $50 million.
“The School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences is a place where our faculty and students will shape the way technology influences and enriches our lives," UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a statement. "This is an investment that is central to the future of the university, as these fields are infusing and changing all other academic disciplines."
Construction is slated to start in 2023 and UW-Madison expects to open doors by the end of 2024.
The school's three units are housed within the College of Letters and Science, a rather unique academic home for the more than 3,600 undergraduate and graduate students studying software design, robotics, machine learning, cybersecurity, information retrieval, and other disciplines.
“The transformative power of (the school) is in the intersection of computing and data with the humanities and social sciences," said College of Letters and Science Dean Eric Wilcots. "This is how UW-Madison distinguishes itself amongst our peers.”
Computer sciences is now the most popular major on campus. In 2011, just 200 students had declared it as a major. Now a decade later, there are more than 2,000 students studying the discipline.
Such a sharp rise in student interest comes with growing pains. The department told the Wisconsin State Journal in 2019 about difficulty securing lecture halls large enough to accommodate student demand and students encountering wait lists to get into courses because there weren't enough faculty to teach.
Blank assembled a task force in 2018 to study how to raise the profile, rank and research output of the computer sciences department. A report found that all but two of the top departments across the country launched computer science-related building projects within the last 15 years whereas UW-Madison's 34-year old computer sciences building has about 65% of the space of peer schools.
"“The generous support of the Morgridges and WARF will complete the tech corridor on campus and further establish Madison as the next major innovation center in the country," said Tom Erickson, the school's founding director. "The interdisciplinary uniqueness of our program coupled with its popularity will drive economic growth throughout the region.”
