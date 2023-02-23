UW-Madison will hold a memorial service for former Chancellor Rebecca Blank on Saturday, March 4, with a dress code of Wisconsin Red encouraged.

The memorial service, hosted by Blank's husband and daughter, Hanns and Emily Kuttner, will start at 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Christ, 1609 University Ave. UW-Madison will have a livestream of the memorial service available online.

A reception will follow at Varsity Hall at Union South, 1308 W. Dayton St. UW-Madison will hold a separate remembrance event later this year.

Blank died last Friday of cancer at age 67.

Blank led the university from June 2013 through the spring of 2022 and left to become the first female president of Northwestern University, where she was previously a professor of labor economics. She stepped down from the role the day she intended to start last July after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and opted to receive treatment at UW Health in Madison.

Prior to taking the helm at UW-Madison, Blank taught economics at Princeton, Northwestern and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and was a dean at the University of Michigan. She worked with the U.S. Department of Commerce for four years under President Barack Obama, serving as both deputy and acting secretary between 2009 and 2013.

During her tenure at UW-Madison, Blank helped put a university education in reach for low-income students through the Bucky's Tuition Promise, steered the university through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and brought billions in gifts and donations to expand research enterprise.

In recent weeks, UW-Madison named its new Public History Project center in Blank's honor and announced an endowed professorship in her name the day before she died.