For the first time, UW-Madison’s Hispanic students will be able to get a degree in the study of their collective history and culture.

UW-Madison is set to launch a Chicana/o and Latina/o bachelor’s degree this fall as the department has seen exploding enrollment in the department’s certificate program over the past decade, director Rubén Medina said. The major was approved by the UW Board of Regents at its March meeting.

Also written as Chican@ and Latin@ studies to combine the “a” and the “o,” the name allows speakers to choose either the masculine or the feminine version of the noun.

It’ll be the first bachelor’s degree dedicated solely to Chicana/o and Latina/o studies across the University of Wisconsin System, as other programs are often anchored in Spanish language education with classes on culture offered. The UW-Madison program instead focuses on an interdisciplinary look at Mexican and Latin American history and culture in areas such as politics, pop culture and gender studies.

Marquette University is one of the few other universities in the state to have a similar program focusing on Latin American culture. UW-Madison’s Chicana/o and Latina/o degree will join other ancestry-based bachelor’s degree programs including African and Afro-American studies and Scandinavian studies.

Staffing is expected to stay the same despite the addition, as the program currently has eight full-time staff and more than a dozen affiliate professors who are assigned to other campus departments but have their classes cross-listed with the program.

Enrollment in the Chicana/o and Latina/o certificate program, also referred to as a minor, has grown from about 50 students in 2016 to more than 200 this year, Medina said. Medina conservatively estimates having just under 50 students in the major within five years, with some of the students currently enrolled in the certificate opting for a full degree.

Medina credits the increase in enrollment in the Chicana/o and Latina/o certificate program to students’ desire to explore subjects such as politics or urban planning, which are not inherently cultural on their face, through the experiences of a certain population.

“Students are more interested in interdisciplinary studies — not only solely focusing on one discipline, but they are interested in crossing to learn from one discipline to bring that knowledge into another one,” Medina said. “We think that many students will want it to go into different areas, like for instance, medicine, but if they know about this population, it will increase their expertise.”

A 30-year dream

The major has been 30 years in the making. Medina joined UW-Madison in 1991 and a year later helped launch the certificate, housed in the College of Letters and Sciences.

“The big thing for me after 31 years here is just a satisfaction,” he said. “I feel like in a way I contributed to something that is beyond me, that is for many other people.

“I (have) two daughters. One is 17 and is coming here to the university in the fall. And there’s another one that is about to be 15 and is going to start in high school — they will also have this opportunity to come here and take classes in our program,” Medina added.

To build the curriculum, Medina said he and curriculum committee leader Armando Ibarra examined Chicana/o and Latina/o degrees offered at universities in Southwestern states that boast high populations of Hispanic people, such as California and New Mexico, as well as programs in other Midwestern states such as Minnesota and Illinois.

For future courses, Medina is hoping to expand on aspects of existing classes that are currently popular. That might mean taking a class on the U.S.-Mexican border and pulling out aspects of it such as the human experiences of migration to form a new class, he said.

UW-Madison’s Chicana/o and Latina/o major is divided into three core areas: humanities, which involves art and culture; social sciences such as gender and ecology; and community studies, where students could connect theoretical concepts to what’s happening in the lives of Hispanic people today such as seasonal employment on farms or urbanization of Latin America.

At least in the beginning, class offerings will heavily rely on affiliate professors teaching their courses cross-listed in their own departments as Chicana/o and Latina/o Studies staff work to develop more courses.

Nearly all of professor Benjamin Marquez’s classes in the Political Science Department are cross-listed in the Chicana/o and Latina/o program. He does worry those affiliated professors could be pulled in different directions by their home departments as department chairs have to juggle their own needs.

“We’re sitting on a hope and a prayer that all the affiliated faculty will teach courses that will help students earn the major,” Marquez said.

A place of belonging

The Chicana/o and Latina/o bachelor’s degree will offer students not just an education, but a sense of validation on campus, Medina said.

There are ways the program already does that — each week, dozens of students and staff gather for a weekly meeting where they share food and invite speakers to present their research or talk about opportunities on campus. In doing so, staff create a space for Hispanic students that Medina says helps with student retention and creating a sense of community.

That’s outside of the classroom, though. Inside the classroom, it can be isolating for Hispanic students to not see their culture represented in both a university and state that is majority non-Hispanic white people, Marquez said.

“It’s important also to emphasize that the LatinX experience is part of the American experience as well,” Marquez said. “It’s just the same thing, really, but it’s just been neglected by academia.”

Medina said he hopes that other departments with cultural and heritage studies, such as American Indian, Middle Eastern and South Asian, will take inspiration from Chicana/o and Latina/o studies and elevate their certificate programs into bachelor’s degrees.

“It’s really a model for a more democratic society to allow these programs, academic programs, to develop,” he said.