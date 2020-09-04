UW-Madison to 9 sororities, fraternities: Quarantine or potentially pay up to $10,000 fine

UW-Madison ordered students who live in nine fraternity and sorority houses to quarantine for two weeks because 9% of their members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Those who don't comply may receive a court order to quarantine and/or a fine of up to $10,000, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. Students would also be subject to university sanctions.
The nine chapters have about 420 members, 38 of which tested positive through Wednesday.
The university's Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life has some spaces where chapter members who tested positive can isolate. Members of the nine chapters who haven't yet been tested must do so by Tuesday.
There are about 1,500 students living in fraternity and sorority chapter houses recognized by UW-Madison. All of them are now required to get tested.
The university's entire Greek community includes about 5,000 members.
“Our goal is to stop any further spread of the virus among our students and the broader community,” Jake Baggott, executive director of University Health Services, said in a statement. “We’re working closely with county health officials, student leaders, chapter advisors, and the housing corporations that own the chapter houses to address this quickly and thoroughly.”
This story will be updated.
