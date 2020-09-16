UW-Madison threatens 'more drastic action' as experts say COVID-19 outbreak impacting broader community

Young adults and COVID-19

Young adults generally are at lower risk from COVID-19 than older adults, but recent studies have quantified some risks:

•121 people under 21 died from COVID-19 in February to July, 75% of whom had underlying medical conditions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.

•Among adults hospitalized for COVID-19 in April to June, 5% were ages 18 to 34, according to a JAMA Internal Medicine article last week.

•Of 26 college athletes who recovered from COVID-19 and had MRI scans, four had inflammation of the heart and another eight other heart irregularities, according to a JAMA Cardiology study last week.