A loan forgiveness program for UW-Madison graduates who teach in Wisconsin classrooms for at least three years has been extended by another year as districts across the state continue to grapple with staffing shortages.
The UW-Madison School of Education Wisconsin Teacher Pledge will now run through 2026-27 thanks to a $5 million donation from author Susan Patterson, who earned her bachelor's degree in 1979 and master's in 1982 from the School of Education, and her husband, bestselling author James Patterson.
“Teachers have never been more important than they are right now in America,” Susan Patterson said. “My mother was a professor of nursing at Wisconsin and Jim’s mom was a middle school teacher. We’re proud to help support this amazing Teacher Pledge program.”
The Teacher Pledge fully covers in-state tuition and costs associated with testing and licensing for teachers who work at a PK-12 school in Wisconsin for four years after graduation. That time requirement drops to three years for teachers in high-need districts or subjects as defined by the Department of Public Instruction.
Since its inception in fall 2020, about 556 students have taken the pledge and about 226 graduates are working in 65 public school districts and 11 private schools, a news release from the school said.
“The teacher shortage is a real problem and a significant one — especially in rural areas and in particular subject areas, like special education and STEM fields,” School of Education Dean Diana Hess said in a statement. “There is no simple fix, but we think our Teacher Pledge holds the potential to inspire more people to enter the profession, to keep them teaching longer, and to help deliver some solutions."
The School of Education started the $18 million Teacher Pledge with an initial run of five years and a goal of having it extended to the 2027-2028 school year. Funded fully by donors, it was extended last year to 2026.
The extension comes at a time when the number of people holding emergency licenses to teach hits a decade high, according to a report from nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. About 2,854 people held emergency teaching licenses in 2022, nearly tripled from 1,076 in 2013. The number of emergency licenses dipped in 2022 by 63 to 3,197.
The number of Wisconsin public school districts using emergency teaching licenses increased by a third over the last decade; as of 2022, 96.44% of districts employed teachers with emergency licenses.
Teacher shortages are a persistent problem nation-wide. In Missouri, some school districts have moved to four-day school weeks to recruit teachers; in New Mexico, members of the National Guard were outfitted with lesson plans to battle severe staffing shortages.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.