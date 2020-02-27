UW-Madison suspends South Korea study abroad programs amid COVID-19 coronavirus concerns

Several Wisconsin universities have suspended some study abroad programs amid increasing concerns about the global spread of the new coronavirus, while state health officials outlined Wednesday what steps they would take if the situation gets worse in Wisconsin.

UW-Madison suspended exchange programs at two South Korea institutions, university spokesman John Lucas said Wednesday. The five students affected by the suspension were informed Tuesday.

UW-Milwaukee, UW-Stout and UW-Oshkosh also suspended study abroad programs in South Korea, officials said this week. The suspensions affected a dozen students among the three schools, though five of the students had not yet left for their program.

South Korea has one of the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, outside of China, where the outbreak began late last year.

UW-Madison suspended student programs in China last month, which affected seven students. The Milwaukee, Stout and Oshkosh campuses do not have students studying in China.

More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide, including more than 2,700 deaths, mostly in China but also in three dozen other countries.