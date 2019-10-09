UW-Madison suspended Sigma Chi fraternity from all university activities until at least January 21 and is requiring the chapter to elect a new executive board.
If a new board is not elected before January 21, the suspension remains, the university announced Wednesday.
The student-led Committee on Student Organizations found the chapter violated the Student Organization Code of Conduct by holding an event where alcohol was served while the chapter was on probation and not allowed to host events with alcohol.
The suspension means the chapter is barred from holding events and activities and from operating with the rights and privileges of a registered student organization.
The UW-Madison Sigma Chi chapter has a history of violations.
The university suspended the chapter in January 2017 amid allegations members provided alcohol to minors and sang a song glorifying multiple sexual assaults. The chapter was suspended twice in the 2014-15 school year for violating alcohol probation.
Steven Schuyler, president of the national Sigma Chi organization, said in a university statement that they support the administration's decision to issue a suspension and temporarily suspended the chapter on its own earlier this week.
The chapter has the right to appeal the decision.
The suspension comes weeks after UW-Madison released a report that examined ways for the university to improve its relationship with sororities and fraternities on campus.