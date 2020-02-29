UW-Madison suspends programs in Italy amid elevated coronavirus warnings

UW–Madison has suspended all university-sponsored student programs in Italy following elevated warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. State Department in response to the global spread of the new coronavirus.

The university said Saturday it has recalled 170 students who are studying abroad in Italy in accordance with its international travel policy.

"We are working with our partners in Italy to ensure this is accomplished in a safe and orderly manner," the university said in a statement. "Our partner institutions are developing the opportunity for students to complete their planned academic curriculum via distance-learning options."

The university said it made the decision Friday following a CDC warning to avoid nonessential travel to Italy and State Department advisories to reconsider travel to the country and not to travel to the Lombardy and Veneto regions of northern Italy.

UW–Madison said it remains in close coordination with local, state and federal agencies to ensure that decisions made on behalf of students’ well-being are based on the most up-to-date information.

Last week, UW-Madison suspended exchange programs at two South Korea institutions. Five of its students affected by the suspension were informed Tuesday.