UW-Madison suspends 2nd study abroad program amid coronavirus concerns

UW-Madison suspended it second study abroad program amid increasing concerns about the global spread of the coronavirus, the university said Wednesday.

Five students enrolled in exchange programs at two South Korea universities this spring semester were informed of the suspension Tuesday, university spokesman John Lucas said.

South Korea has one of the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases outside of China, where the outbreak began.

UW-Madison suspended student programs in China last month, which affected seven students.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW-Milwaukee, the state's second largest university, does not have any students studying abroad in China this semester. But UWM officials asked two students studying abroad in South Korea to return to the U.S. Friday as a precautionary measure, university spokeswoman Michelle Johnson said. Those students were not in the area of South Korea where travel is restricted and there is no reason to believe they have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Other universities across the U.S. have also started suspending international education programs in Italy, another country reporting high numbers of coronavirus cases.