For one UW-Madison alum, the return of a chair has absolved 31 years of guilt.

Journalism degree nearly in-hand, Gayle Litteral couldn't leave the university without taking a keepsake. So, during graduation weekend in 1992, she set out in the night with friends to steal a sunburst chair from the Union Terrace.

"Just trying to hold onto memories of college days, yes, just totally thinking in the moment," Litteral said on Thursday. "Taking a memento from the Union seemed like a great idea at that time, but when you project that ahead 30 years, not probably the best decision."

After three decades of U-Haul trips, potluck events and garage storage, though, it was a recent family meeting that inspired Litteral, now a mother of three, to turn over her battered yellow memento.

"The chair has definitely traveled around with me like a trophy," she said. "I hadn't thought that much about it until a month ago when we were having a family discussion ... it ended up being a question of 'Why would Mama still have a union chair when she knew stealing was wrong?'"

She cited her Christian faith and her goal of being a role model to her children as the determining factors that led her to the UW-Madison Police station Monday, confessing to her crime as her family waited in the car with the chair.

"I want to be a good example for (her kids) and to have a good testimony, and there's no better way of doing that than through your actions," she said.

Police took the chair to the Union on Tuesday, where it now awaits a full evaluation on potential repairs and restoration.

Litteral is in good company among thieves of the coveted sunburst chairs. According to Union spokesperson Shauna Breneman, the Union budgets to replace around 60 chairs each year at $100 per chair.

Thefts don't account for all replacements, though; Chairs are typically replaced due to wear and tear every 10 years. Those with considerable damage are dismantled, the arms and legs are removed and the sunburst saved for future projects.

"We are so grateful for everyone who keeps our Terrace chairs at Wisconsin Union spaces and those who notify us of green, yellow or orange Terrace chairs that may be stolen," Breneman said.

In 2022, a similar return made headlines, when a tip received by UW-Madison police led to the recovery of a sunburst chair that was stolen in 1978 and was hanging out in a Verona garage.

Red and white sunburst chairs are available for purchase alongside other Union furniture at the Terrace store online, with proceeds from sales supporting the Union and its many student-led activities and events. The green, yellow and orange chairs can't be obtained legally by members of the public.

Among the Union's chair-retention tactics are surveillance cameras and overnight security staffing. In the past, Breneman says some members of the fulltime security staff employed during Terrace season have caught people in the act and blocked attempted thefts.

But according to Marc Lovicott, spokesperson for the UW-Madison Police Department, most thefts are clocked by community members who spot the yellow, orange and green sunbursts in the wild. With 2,000 chairs sitting out on the Terrace at any given time, even the keenest observer can fail to note when one has gone missing.

Tip leads to recovery of Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978, UW-Madison police say The UW police investigation revealed the chair was taken from the Terrace in 1978 when the thieves were in college and, “The perps turned over the chair and we returned it to our friends at the Union. No citation – just a verbal warning.”

Lovicott said his department takes a few calls each year regarding stolen sunbursts, but prosecuting the thieves comes down to officer discretion. When thieves are forthcoming and compassionate, as he says is typically the case, the chairs are typically handed over without citation. However, uncooperative bandits can expect $421 fines.

The statute of limitations, which is three years for misdemeanor thefts totaling less than $2,500, also factors in, with a handful of people like Litteral turning over chairs they'd stolen decades ago. Needless to say, Litteral is walking away from the incident economically unscathed.

"Hopefully it wasn't keeping her up late at night since 1992," Lovicott said.

While she hasn't lost any sleep over the matter, Litteral said she hopes the attention the chair story has garnered will inspire others who may have some fessing up to do.

"I thought that when I returned (the chair) on Monday, the story would be over, but God has a funny sense of humor," she said. "If I can inspire other people to own up to something that they've done or motivate them to do the hard thing, then it's a bigger win."

Anyone with information regarding stolen Union furniture can contact the Union at union@union.wisc.edu, or the UW-Madison Police Department at 608-264-2677 or police@uwpd.wisc.edu.

