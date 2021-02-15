UW-Madison sued for allegedly hiding critical comments from its social media accounts

A UW-Madison alumna alleges that the university scrubbed her critical comments about the university’s animal research practices from its social media accounts in a violation of her First Amendment rights.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund sued UW-Madison last week on behalf of the former student, Madeline Krasno, who previously worked in a university research lab as an undergraduate animal caretaker.

Krasno, who graduated in 2013 and is an animal rights advocate, said she encountered animal abuse firsthand while working in the lab, according to the complaint. She’s since devoted “considerable time” urging UW-Madison to stop its controversial monkey studies by posting comments on the university’s official accounts on Instagram and Facebook, which are followed by hundreds of thousands of users.

The complaint states that Krasno’s criticisms, along with any other comments she has subsequently tried to post, appear on her own account but are hidden or blocked from others viewing UW-Madison’s Instagram account or Facebook page.