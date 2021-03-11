UW-Madison students vote yes for COVID-19 relief fund that administrators say is illegal

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

UW-Madison officials have said these approaches still wouldn't work for various legal and policy reasons — a point reiterated by university spokesman John Lucas on Thursday.

The question on the ballot made no mention of administrators' stance on the fund being illegal, saying only that the proposal complies with System policies and laws.

ASM chairperson Matthew Mitnick said the council is working to implement the fund.

Lucas said the university's focus remains on routing federal emergency relief money from the Office of Financial Aid to students. As of March 4, UW-Madison distributed about $8 million to nearly 7,500 students, or roughly 16% of the student body. The university also allocated nearly $100,000 in non-federal money to 95 students.

UW-Madison is among the first Big Ten schools to dole out money from the coronavirus relief package passed late last year, Lucas said. Many other institutions are still in the planning phases.

UW-Madison students may be eligible for even more direct aid through the latest COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress this week. Officials are still assessing how much the university expects to receive.

