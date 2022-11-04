UW-Madison students say 'whisper network' warns them about some economics faculty

Shortly after UW-Madison third-year graduate student Emily Case joined her economics program in 2020, she said she started getting warnings.

Stay away from this professor. Never meet with that instructor alone.

It's been dubbed "the whisper network": Older students, professors from the economics department and others warn newcomers about which people in the department and in the industry have reportedly engaged in bad behavior or sexual misconduct, students say.

Sometimes, students are informally warned around the time of admissions — or even before, by professors at their undergraduate schools.

It's disheartening, Case said, because the department otherwise fosters a collaborative environment.

"Graduate students in the econ department really have each other's backs and really support each other, which to give you a picture of the field, that's not usual," she said.

About 75 percent of graduate economics students recently signed a letter advocating for seven reforms. Those include ensuring that avenues for reporting misconduct have safeguards to prevent future retaliation and pledging that the university would listen to students.

The letter wasn't meant as an attack on the department, said Case, who was one of the letter's 167 signers. Rather, students want to see the department set an example for the rest of the economics industry.

"Because we love this department, we're not going to sit here and accept a lower standard than what we think that this department can achieve — with a lot of things, but recently with respect to how they're handling sexual misconduct in the entire field and also in our own department," she said.

Allegations of misconduct by UW-Madison professors have surfaced on Twitter and Reddit from student acquaintances and other professors in recent weeks and months, which is part of what motivated students to write the letter. The Wisconsin State Journal is not naming the staff members because it could not confirm the credibility of the accusations.

Faculty misconduct has been an issue at UW-Madison for years. Graduate students have reported to the university threats over their funding slashed and negative job references; one student died by suicide in 2016 after enduring an abusive adviser.

Following the #MeToo movement, the University of Wisconsin System established a policy to stop a practice known as "Pass the Harasser." The policy requires sexual assault allegations and investigations to be recorded in personnel files and job finalists to answer whether they've ever been found to have engaged in sexual harassment or violence or are currently under investigation.

Those policies don't include academic bullying, which had been a persistent problem at UW-Madison. The latest data shows the Provost's Office investigated eight incidents of faculty bullying between 2017-2020, according to UW-Madison statistics. None were reported throughout the 2021-22 school year as of March.

UW-Madison spokesperson Kelly Tyrrell said administration is encouraging anyone who would like to file a complaint or share additional information to come forward.

"Both the department and the university are committed to fostering an environment free from harassment of any kind and in efforts to ensure we have a campus that is welcoming and inclusive," she said.

In response to the letter, economics department chair Chris Taber thanked the students for taking a "strong stance" against harassment and said the department was planning to form a committee to address the recommendations.

"The department is committed to fostering an environment that is free from harassment of any kind and supports efforts to ensure the field of economics is welcoming and inclusive, while also acknowledging that it has not always been so," Taber said.

Whispered warnings

Case and other students interviewed by the State Journal said they hadn't experienced any harassment themselves from UW-Madison professors.

They have been piecing together a shared narrative on Google Docs, which the State Journal has seen. But the students didn't want to be named or quoted in this story due to fear of retaliation.

According to that document, the whisper network seeks to protect students as early as when they start applying to the program. Many of those warned are women, who are advised to not talk to certain professors alone, or at all.

Those warnings dissuade students from coming to the graduate programs or choosing certain fields, the narrative document states.

Case said the whisper network had warned her about avoiding certain faculty based on histories of racist or sexist comments.

"I don't want to speak for everyone, but I think most women, especially any young econ Ph.D student who's remotely online, is not going to be surprised," she said.

Taber declined to comment on the whisper network, citing confidentiality rules regarding employee performance.

Realistic expectations

In the process of writing the letter, graduate students tried to limit recommendations to those that are achievable.

In addition to making reporting misconduct safer for students, the letter asks the department to pledge to not invite people with credible allegations of misconduct to seminars or conferences; to improve the investigation process; and to strengthen the use of the System's "Pass the Harasser" rule.

"A lot of it was, what's realistic to ask the department and what are we comfortable attaching our name to?" Case said.

In the response, Taber said that other faculty and staff share the graduate students' concerns for recent allegations brought forward online about UW-Madison professors.

Sexual harassment, including quid-pro-quo, is not tolerated, and students should feel safe to bring forward complaints "without fear of additional harm or retaliation," Taber said.