UW-Madison students, professor oppose Regents' free speech policy amendments

“Students are not asking for violations of free expression to go unchecked,” Malloy said. “We are asking for a policy that truly protects students’ rights to (hear) a speaker without infringing on our rights to protest that same speaker.”

As a senior, ASM chair Laura Downer has seen the policy evolve throughout her time at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She also sits on the university’s protest administrative review team, which has regularly worked through the code’s language, and said “each time, we come to similar conclusions: that these changes will have chilling effects on students.”

Students who plan protests have told her the policy’s implications prevent them from fully expressing themselves, Downer added. She spoke not only on behalf of herself, but students who she said may not be comfortable publicly voicing opposition to the amendments.

“It also leaves me questioning, what about people who are not that involved? What about people who are not student leaders who are engaged?” Downer said. “(The language) is not accessible to students. It’s not something that’s encouraging them to interact with the space around them.”