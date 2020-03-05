UW-Madison students, professor oppose Regents' free speech policy amendments

Five University of Wisconsin-Madison students and one faculty member spoke in opposition to proposed amendments to a UW Board of Regents policy that would require disciplinary sanctions for students who disrupt other people’s free speech.
In October, the Regents voted in favor of amendments to Chapter UWS 17 that require a student found to have “materially and substantially disrupted the free expression of others” to be suspended after two violations and expelled after three. Since then, state lawmakers also passed a highly partisan, nearly identical Assembly Bill criticized by Democrats as vague and a threat to free speech.
Representatives from the Associated Students of Madison reiterated these concerns, saying it forces one broad sanction across what sophomore Katie Malloy called “a large gray area.” Malloy, the legislative committee chair said the policy fails to take into account nuances between individual free speech cases.
“Students are not asking for violations of free expression to go unchecked,” Malloy said. “We are asking for a policy that truly protects students’ rights to (hear) a speaker without infringing on our rights to protest that same speaker.”
As a senior, ASM chair Laura Downer has seen the policy evolve throughout her time at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She also sits on the university’s protest administrative review team, which has regularly worked through the code’s language, and said “each time, we come to similar conclusions: that these changes will have chilling effects on students.”
Students who plan protests have told her the policy’s implications prevent them from fully expressing themselves, Downer added. She spoke not only on behalf of herself, but students who she said may not be comfortable publicly voicing opposition to the amendments.
“It also leaves me questioning, what about people who are not that involved? What about people who are not student leaders who are engaged?” Downer said. “(The language) is not accessible to students. It’s not something that’s encouraging them to interact with the space around them.”
Even if free speech policies were to be enacted, each campus should be considered separately without one universally overarching policy, the representatives said.
School of Veterinary Medicine professor Eric Sandgren opposed the amendments on similar counts. Although free speech regulations are important, he said, he called the proposals “draconian” as they currently stand.
“I would request you to not move forward with this and instead work together with people in the System and the state to develop something that doesn’t have these flaws,” Sandgren said.