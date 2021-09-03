UW-Madison students cautiously optimistic as another pandemic semester starts

Madison Hall parked herself at a picnic table on the UW-Madison campus earlier this week to browse off-campus job listings and prepare for the school year ahead.

With the sun shining, Lake Mendota shimmering, a nearby stereo blaring and other students shuffling in and out of the Lakeshore dorms, it felt like the campus experience the incoming sophomore had envisioned but largely missed out on when she lived in Elizabeth Waters Hall last year.

"There's a different vibe" to the start of this school year, she said. "We're still wearing masks so we're not back to normal but it feels more normal, or like we're at least headed in that direction."

Excitement was the prevailing theme for Hall and the nearly 8,500 other students moving into UW-Madison dorms this week. Nerves were also on hand, but more often because of typical college concerns — grades, classes and finding one's way around campus, for example — than reasons related to COVID-19.

Some of the two dozen students interviewed for this story seemed worried about the state of the pandemic, like freshman Rohit Bakayat who is frustrated that the virus is "something we have to worry about again" after case levels looked so promising earlier this summer.