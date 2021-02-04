UW-Madison students call on law school to uninvite anti-trans group to upcoming job fair

“That is key to this debate,” said Alex Knorr, QLaw’s other co-president. “To them, (Women’s Liberation Front’s history) does not indicate they would discriminate in their hiring practices. It’s just their belief.”

Hostile setting?

Members of QLaw wondered what follow-up, if any, the school does to confirm employers do not discriminate in their hiring practices. They met last week with Tokaji and Megan Heneke, assistant dean of the school’s Office of Career and Professional Development, where they said administrators suggested both trans students and those whose gender identity matches their sex assigned at birth apply for positions at Women’s Liberation Front to see if there was a difference in who received offers.

The idea, Palmer said, would put the burden of enforcing the school’s policy on students and also place trans students into a hostile environment.

Tokaji said the school discussed ways in which one tries to determine if an employer is discriminating. One common strategy is to have “testers” apply for a job to see if there are any disparities in who receives interview offers.