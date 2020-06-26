UW-Madison students call for removal of Abraham Lincoln statue on Bascom Hill

"Like those of all presidents, Lincoln’s legacy is complex and contains actions which, 150 years later, appear flawed," she said in a statement. "However, when the totality of his tenure is considered, Lincoln is widely acknowledged as one of our greatest presidents, having issued the Emancipation Proclamation, persuaded Congress to adopt the 13th Amendment ending slavery and preserved the Union during the Civil War … I believe that Abraham Lincoln’s legacy should not be erased but examined, that it should be both celebrated and critiqued."

Complex legacy

University of Connecticut professor and Civil War historian Manisha Sinha said she would be "horrified" if UW-Madison took Lincoln's statue down because of his long list of redeeming qualities. She characterized the recent push to expand statue removal beyond Confederate generals and other obvious symbols of slavery to include widely celebrated individuals with complicated pasts, such as slave-owning presidents, as "misplaced."

"History is complex and nuanced and a lot of the figures we revere, like (George) Washington or Lincoln, are not perfect in all things," she said. "We should be able to tell that complex story instead of saying 'This guy was all bad and we should get rid of him.' You could destroy our entire history because it’s based entirely on dispossession of Native Americans."