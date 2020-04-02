UW-Madison student infected with 'dehumanizing' coronavirus sounds alarm to young adults

Time in isolation

Over the next 10 days, Shircel's health deteriorated.

She shivered as she tried to sleep despite the piles of blankets on top of her. Waking up from "awful fever dreams," she found herself drenched in sweat, eventually laying towels down on her mattress to absorb her perspiration. She lost her appetite, but couldn't keep food or water down anyway, vomiting multiple times a day.

Shircel's primary care physician grew concerned about dehydration and told her to go to the emergency room.

All alone, Shircel called an ambulance to take her to UW Hospital. Doctors there couldn't do much for her, she said. They hooked her on an IV and gave her some anti-nausea medication before releasing her a few hours later.

Back at her apartment, Shircel said she became so weak she couldn't walk. She crawled to the bathroom and back. She developed a shortness of breath that concerned her so much that her doctor again told her to visit the ER, which she did.

"I honestly felt like I was going to die," Shircel said. "I didn’t think I would make it."