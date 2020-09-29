 Skip to main content
UW-Madison student government to take 'no-confidence' vote on UW Police Department
UW-Madison student government to take 'no-confidence' vote on UW Police Department

UW Police Department

The headquarters of the UW-Madison Police Department

 TODD MILEWSKI. STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

UW-Madison's student government may soon declare it has "no-confidence" in the university's police force because the department assisted city police during protests over the summer.

The Associated Students of Madison plans to take the largely symbolic no-confidence vote at its Tuesday evening meeting. At least 10 of the 31 student representatives have already endorsed the resolution, ASM chairperson Matthew Mitnick said Monday.

After national protests against police brutality erupted in late May and early June, colleges across the country faced pressure from students to cut ties with their local police departments or change their campus' own policing practices. Students at some institutions, including the University of Chicago and the University of California System, demanded their schools' police forces be abolished entirely.

Mitnick said Tuesday's vote does not go that far, though he noted there has been interest among some students in defunding or dismantling UW-Madison Police, which may be explored in the future.

The resolution under consideration came about, he said, to express students' discomfort with UWPD involvement policing protests off-campus this summer, as well as call attention to the department's "unwillingness" to make changes requested by students.

"The vote of no confidence indicates we’re uncomfortable with how they’ve been operating in the past and with their policies currently in place," Mitnick said in an interview. "It shows those in charge that we are serious. We've heard from so many people about this, not just a few on council."

UW-Madison Police Chief Kristen Roman and other leaders arranged a meeting with Mitnick and ASM members last week, something the department does every fall. But just 24 hours before the meeting, the department unexpectedly received a list of demands from ASM, UW-Madison Police spokesman Marc Lovicott said. 

The hour-long meeting was "positive and productive," he said, but nowhere near long enough to cover everything students wanted to discuss. Roman suggested a series of additional meetings that ASM agreed to, including one scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, to continue the conversation.

So when ASM's agenda posted over the weekend, the inclusion of a no-confidence vote caught the department off-guard, Lovicott said. 

Chancellor Rebecca Blank defended the department, saying it has progressive policing values.

"Our community has a wide range of public safety needs that need to be and are met by UWPD," she said in a statement."I recognize and support community efforts to protest long-standing injustices within law enforcement and the legal system, especially as it relates to the Black community. But I believe UWPD has been responsive to this moment." 

Involvement in protests

Madison Police Department requested UW-Madison Police assistance during protests that took place Downtown in late May and early June, Roman wrote last week in a blog post titled "Setting the record straight." 

"Because so many of our students live in the State Street area and because it is so close to campus, we believed we had both a vested interest and a responsibility to work to mitigate the destruction that was taking place in order to keep our community safe," she wrote.

Roman said her officers used pepper spray on the night of May 30, but never used tear gas nor fired foam or rubber bullets. This continues the department's practice of not using tear gas or less-lethal impact weapons for at least the past eight years, she said. 

The department launched a "Racial Equity Initiative" in late June that examines UW-Madison Police's policies and practices through a racial equity lens. A website outlines what accountability steps the department has already taken, such as wearing body cameras and requiring de-escalation training. The public can also scrutinize different types of data, including those related to use of force and police contact with students by race.

The new website also references #8CantWait, a national campaign to bring immediate changes to local law enforcement across the U.S. The project includes eight benchmarks that UW-Madison Police said it has met.

Mitnick said that claim is a bit misleading. Among the #8CantWait standards are a ban on chokeholds, strongholds and shooting at moving vehicles — all of which UW-Madison Police department policy currently allows in extremely limited circumstances.

The department's practices and policies meet the "spirit" of the #8CantWait benchmarks, Lovicott said, while also acknowledging there are some narrow exceptions that must be considered. For example, vehicles have been used as weapons in mass casualty events and an officer's ability to disarm the driver would be critical in saving lives, he said.

Other changes ASM would like to see from the department include:

  • Banning use of all chemical weapons
  • Banning officers from entering residence halls unless in cases of emergencies
  • Establish a student safety committee to provide more accountability, similar to the city's recently created Civilian Oversight Board 

Check back for an update on this story after the vote. 

