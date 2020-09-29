UW-Madison student government to take 'no-confidence' vote on UW Police Department

"Our community has a wide range of public safety needs that need to be and are met by UWPD," she said in a statement."I recognize and support community efforts to protest long-standing injustices within law enforcement and the legal system, especially as it relates to the Black community. But I believe UWPD has been responsive to this moment."

Involvement in protests

Madison Police Department requested UW-Madison Police assistance during protests that took place Downtown in late May and early June, Roman wrote last week in a blog post titled "Setting the record straight."

"Because so many of our students live in the State Street area and because it is so close to campus, we believed we had both a vested interest and a responsibility to work to mitigate the destruction that was taking place in order to keep our community safe," she wrote.

Roman said her officers used pepper spray on the night of May 30, but never used tear gas nor fired foam or rubber bullets. This continues the department's practice of not using tear gas or less-lethal impact weapons for at least the past eight years, she said.