UW-Madison, student government at odds over how to help students struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

UW-Madison administrators and the university’s student council are clashing over how to help students struggling because of the pandemic, with the council looking to put more money toward student rent payments using a strategy UW-Madison said is illegal, and the university taking an approach student government calls the bare minimum.

It’s the latest standoff between the two sides and characteristic of the more combative stance student government has embraced in a school year that has left many students emotionally, financially or mentally exhausted.

“If I’m being honest with you, I didn’t think things would be this tense when I started,” said Matthew Mitnick, who was elected chairperson of the Associated Students of Madison last September. “But we’re not a mouthpiece for the administration. We’re here to represent students and focus on who is being left out and who doesn’t have a seat at the table.”

UW-Madison last week began distributing about $10 million in emergency assistance to students using money it received from the most recent federal stimulus package passed late last year.