UW-Madison students may shell out an extra $170 next year in fees under a budget proposal from the University of Wisconsin System.
Residence hall rates at the flagship campus would also increase by an average of $208 and meal plans would rise by $50, according to the plan.
The increases come as the UW System is about to enter a seventh year of a mandated tuition freeze for in-state undergraduates. Before the freeze began, student fees were about $1,100.
All UW-Madison students paid $1,282 in fees last academic year for services such as student union access, health services, buses and recreation. If passed by the the UW System's Board of Regents at a meeting Thursday, the fee will be bumped to $1,452 for the 2019-20 academic year.
The majority of the proposed 13% increase will go toward paying for major upgrades to recreational facilities that 87% of students approved in 2014. About 14,000 students, or roughly a third of campus, voted in the referendum.
A facility that will replace the Southeast Recreational Facility, or SERF, is expected to open in 2020. It was part of the state's 2015-17 capital budget. The other athletic facility, a new natatorium that will replace the existing one, was part of the 2019-21 budget signed into law last week by Gov. Tony Evers.
UW-Madison officials have previously said the SERF was in need of an replacement because the 1983 facility had a pool too small to host swim meets, a leaky roof and plumbing problems.
Another reason for the fee hike is because students wanted to expand mental health services. About $8.50 of each student's fee will go toward expanded mental health services.
UW-Madison's proposed fee increase is the highest of the 13 four-year campuses. Other UW institutions' segregated fees will increase from as low as $2 at UW-Whitewater to $71 at UW-Stout, according to the proposal.
UW-Madison's proposed fee rate of $1,452 ranks fourth-highest among the campuses. UW-Superior has the highest per-student fee at $1,597 annually.
Students at every four-year campus except UW-Milwaukee and UW-River Falls would see an increase in room and board rates. Increases would range from $258 at UW-Madison to $20 at UW-Stout.