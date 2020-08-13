UW-Madison still waiting on Foxconn's $100 million pledge two years later

The master agreement signed by UW-Madison and Foxconn, however, does not specify a dollar figure, instead stating broadly that the company “intends to make a substantial investment in research and other activities” with the university.

"UW-Madison continues to maintain open lines of communication with Foxconn representatives," university spokesman John Lucas said. "Although Foxconn is in the best position to explain its plans, the university understands that changes in the firm’s executive leadership, business goals and impact of the pandemic have resulted in shifting priorities."

Louis Woo, who has often represented the company in Wisconsin and served as a special assistant to Foxconn founder Terry Gou, stepped down last year for personal reasons. Also in 2019, Gou resigned as Foxconn chairman to pursue political office. Both attended the 2018 ceremony when the company pledged $100 million to UW-Madison.

University officials declined to answer additional questions, including how much UW-Madison has raised in matching funds and whether the university is hopeful the partnership will move forward in the three remaining years of the agreement.