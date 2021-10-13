UW-Madison secures $20 million donation for new classroom building

UW-Madison announced on Wednesday a $20 million donation for a new academic building that will clear the way for the demolition of the Humanities Building.
The new home for the College of Letters and Science at the corner of Johnson and Park streets will be named the Irving and Dorothy Levy Hall. The Halls sent their three sons to the university, two of whom attended the Wednesday event in front of Bascom Hall where the family's $20 million donation was unveiled.
Construction is expected to begin in 2023 with doors opening to students in the fall of 2025.
UW-Madison secured $60 million in taxpayer-supported borrowing in the state budget passed this summer. Officials are raising an additional $15 million from other donors to cover the $95 million price tag.
"The word 'transformational' is used quite a bit, but I think you can see that this will be transformational when you compare the existing situation to what will be coming here in 2025," Marv Levy told reporters.
The "existing situation" at Humanities, where many undergraduates take general education courses in their freshman and sophomore years, is dire, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said. Water runs down classroom walls and concrete is deteriorating.
Earlier this year, officials had to shut a portion of the building down due to potential structural concerns for about three weeks. Staff were relocated during that time.
The new building will be one of the most heavily trafficked on campus and used by tens of thousands of students each year, said College of Letters and Science Dean Eric Wilcots. Few general classroom buildings have been constructed on campus since the early 1970s and the university is in need of this one to accommodate enrollment growth. It will consolidate academic programs across seven campus locations and provide 1,800 seats in 19 classrooms.