UW-Madison scraps spring break from 2021 calendar to curb COVID-19 spread

UW-Madison scrapped spring break from next semester's calendar to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The university's Faculty Senate voted 140-7 on the revised spring 2021 calendar that eliminates spring break and starts classes one week later, on Jan. 25, to provide instructors with additional time to prepare for classes. Classes end April 30, the same day as the current calendar.

The idea behind eliminating the break midway through the semester is to discourage long-distance travel where students and employees could pick up the virus elsewhere and bring it back to campus.

UW-Madison leaders floated the idea in late August to the University Committee. Members seemed generally supportive of the changes proposed by Provost John Karl Scholz.

"It's one step we can take proactively to prevent the spread of the virus this spring," University Committee chairwoman Kirsten Wolf said on Monday.

Several other Big Ten universities, such as Purdue and Ohio State, have also stripped their spring calendar of spring break.