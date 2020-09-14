UW-Madison scraps spring break from 2021 calendar to curb COVID-19 spread

UW-Madison scrapped spring break from next semester's calendar to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The university's Faculty Senate voted 140-7 on the revised spring 2021 calendar that eliminates spring break and starts classes one week later, on Jan. 25, to provide instructors with additional time to prepare for classes. Classes end April 30, the same day as the current calendar.
The idea behind eliminating the break midway through the semester is to discourage long-distance travel where students and employees could pick up the virus elsewhere and bring it back to campus.
UW-Madison leaders floated the idea in late August to the University Committee. Members seemed generally supportive of the changes proposed by Provost John Karl Scholz.
"It's one step we can take proactively to prevent the spread of the virus this spring," University Committee chairwoman Kirsten Wolf said on Monday.
Several other Big Ten universities, such as Purdue and Ohio State, have also stripped their spring calendar of spring break.
Student government chairman Matthew Mitnick said the council did not have a formal stance on whether to eliminate spring break, though he and another student who spoke during Monday's meeting raised concerns about the mental health problems that a 15-week semester with no breaks could bring.
The decision to eliminate spring break is independent of how classes will be delivered next semester, officials said. A break in classes would have encouraged people to travel regardless of whether classes are online or in person.
Officials are still developing plans for the spring semester, and they have said how the first few weeks play out this fall will inform those plans.
COVID-19 closed Madison bars. A UW-Madison student recreated them on Minecraft
