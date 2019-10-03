After a sharp decline in 2017, the University of Wisconsin-Madison saw an increase in stalking cases in 2018, according to its annual security report released Sept. 30. Meanwhile, hate crimes, rape and domestic or dating violence statistics remained generally consistent with past years.
The report, which includes three years of data, revealed there were 29 stalking cases in 2018. While this marks a sharp increase from 16 cases in 2017, it is on par with the 28 cases that were reported in 2016.
It is unclear whether these numbers reflect an actual increase in stalking behavior or a change in students’ reporting practices.
UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said additional training on sexual misconduct prevention is one factor driving the increased reports.
“Like all data sets, numbers can fluctuate from year to year,” McGlone said in an email. “However, historically stalking has been under-reported – a goal of the training was to raise awareness about what stalking is, our policies against it and resources for reporting and support.”
In 2015, a national survey by the Association of American Universities found that more than a one in four women at UW-Madison experience sexual assault — slightly more than women at schools nationwide. Since then, UW-Madison has made expanded efforts to require sexual violence prevention programs for students living on campus. First-year prevention programs resulted in “much higher levels of knowledge about available resources for victims and more favorable perceptions of campus policies,” the AAU reported.
There were four hate crimes reported in both 2017 and 2018, a significant decline from the 20 crimes reported in 2016 — 14 of which were committed by a single offender.
The report also found 13 cases of rape in 2018, 10 of which occurred in student housing. This is consistent with the 13 rape cases in 2017, but both represent an increase from the six reported in 2016. The AAU and UW-Madison plan to release updated data on sexual violence on college campuses later this month.