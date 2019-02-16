UW-Madison’s racial reckoning: In 1969, black students had 13 demands. What happened next?

That proof (as defined by black students) that the above demands have been met be given to black students by the administration.

That all expelled Oshkosh students who wish to attend UW-Madison be admitted immediately.

That it be established that control of the Black Cultural Center be in the hands of black students.

That it be established that black students have the power to hire and fire administrators and teachers who are involved in anything relating to black students.

That the existing black courses be transferred into the Black Studies department.

That scholarships be provided for all athletes up until the time that they receive their degree.

That black counselors be hired by the Student Financial Aids Office with the approval of black students.

That a black co-director of the Student Financial Aids Office be appointed with the approval of black students.

That amnesty (defined as no reprisal or chastisement) be given all students who participate in boycotts or other actions in reference to our demands.

That 20 teachers be allocated for the initiation of the Black Studies department with the approval of black students.

That at least 500 black students be admitted to UW-Madison for the semester of September 1969.

A black chairman of the Black Studies department, who would be approved by a committee of black students and faculty.

Autonomous Black Studies department controlled and organized by black students and faculty, which would enable students to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Black Studies.

What are black students' demands in 2019?

"The university needs more cultural competency. I’d like more sensitivity training for faculty, especially those in history and sociology, so black students aren’t singled out during discussions."

– Jared Biddle, a sophomore studying elementary education from Verona

"I’d like students to not treat my culture as their costume."

– Nzinga Acosta, a freshman studying fashion from Milwaukee

"Incorporate the Black Cultural Center and Red Gym into SOAR (an orientation held for incoming freshman students) programming. Then, students of color know where at least one safe space is and white students can get some history of marginalized communities on campus."

– Shiloah Casey, a junior studying journalism from Olympia Fields, Illinois

"Enroll more students of color. Have more than the Red Gym as a space for students of color to congregate."

– Chelsea Hylton, a sophomore studying journalism and Spanish from Los Angeles

"Invest in recruiting more students of color and stop tokenizing the ones that enroll on brochures and other campus materials."

– Vershawn Hansen, a junior studying neurobiology and psychology from Chicago

"Go back to the demands of 1969 and see which of those are actually met. Recruit more diverse housing fellows who know how to handle situations involving race better."

– Lauryn Duncan, a sophomore studying psychology from Milwaukee

"Make all people of color feel that we deserve to be here and that our voices are heard. When there is a problem, we should feel safe and protected by school."

– Kayla Cotton, a sophomore studying neurobiology and psychology from Milwaukee

"Enroll more students of color."

– Kingsley Pissang, a junior studying communications from Madison