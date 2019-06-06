An internal review of UW-Madison's admissions policies found no exposure in the "Varsity Blues" admissions scandal that rocked several elite institutions earlier this year.
However, the university's athletics department said it has made two changes to their controls process that will require coaches attest to individuals' athletic ability and increase communication between the department and admissions staff.
Federal court records unsealed in March implicated wealthy businessmen, high-powered attorneys and well-known celebrities for paying a college preparatory businessman to get their children spots on sports teams or better standardized test scores.
Some university athletic coaches at big-name schools such as Georgetown University and the University of Texas-Austin were accused of facilitating students' acceptance to their teams despite the students lacking the athletic ability needed to play.
Steve Hahn, UW-Madison's vice provost of enrollment management, and deputy athletic director Christopher McIntosh discussed their review Thursday with the audit committee of the University of Wisconsin System's governing board at UW-Milwaukee.
Hahn and McIntosh said the university has the right procedures and controls in place to reduce the risk of deception and manipulation during the admissions process.
There is no 'side door' at UW-Madison, Hahn told the UW System Board of Regents. There is only the front door and all candidates, including athletes, are admitted through the Office of Admissions and Recruitment.
UW-Madison's athletic department has a longstanding requirement that students coded as athletes must remain on the roster for at least one year. Coaches must provide information about a candidate's athletic ability and the university limits who can code a student as an athlete in the university's internal tracking system, McIntosh said.
Now, coaches will also have to sign off on the accuracy of the information he or she provides regarding candidates' athletic abilities.
Admissions staff will also provide athletic department compliance staff with a list of all admitted students coded as athletes, whether they received financial aid or not, so athletics officials can audit an individual's involvement with a team if needed.
The changes will provide additional layers of checks and balances, McIntosh said.
UW-Madison has no minimum test score cutoff or formula to determine an applicant's acceptance, Hahn said. Each application — and UW-Madison received nearly 43,000 last year for the Class of 2022 — is read by at least two admissions staff members, each of whom are trained to report any "oddities or concerns" to an admissions director.
The decision made by those two individuals is typically final, though Hahn also said audit procedures are in place to assess any irregularities.
UW-Madison leaders do not weigh in on admissions decisions, he said.
While the application asks if family members are alumni, an applicant's legacy status or ties to a donor does not play a role. There is no separate pile for those applications or any priority status structure, he said.