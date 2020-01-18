UW-Madison, retired botany professor at odds over sexual harassment investigation

The professor appealed the findings, but UW-Madison upheld its decision and took additional action, including denying his request for emeritus status and office space. He is also banned from taking on roles in his former department, according to the university’s statement.

Waller said he also lost his lab, along with his ability to lead research projects and host visiting scholars, privileges that he said other professors in his department typically retain for several years after retirement.

A faculty member since 1978, Waller is an expert on the effects of deer in forest ecosystems. He published two books, and he said his work has been recognized by the Audubon Society, Sierra Club, and U.S. Forest Service.

The restrictions on his conservation research led many people to incorrectly assume serious misconduct had occurred, false impressions that have subsequently inflicted collateral damage on students, colleagues and family members, he said.

Waller also said the investigator did not interview half of the witnesses Waller requested, including those who directly observed or interacted with the woman during the time in question. He also said the investigator rejected his efforts to correct inaccurate claims and to point out inconsistencies among witness accounts.