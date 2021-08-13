UW-Madison rethinks sexual assault services, bringing forensic nurses on campus

Most UW-Madison students are still on their parents' insurance, so they often fear a big hospital bill that their mom and dad may be notified of if they step into the ER, Curran said. That's despite years of educational campaigns trying to inform students that they won't be billed because the state covers the cost of many of the services that rape victims seek.

Another reason few students use Meriter's services, she said, is because they may not want a full rape kit and are unaware of other available services, such as treatment to prevent sexually transmitted diseases and toxicology reports that test for the presence of date-rape drugs.

"There's a very big misconception of what I think forensics is in that college-age population," Curran said.

Forensic nurses are specially trained not only to conduct exams and collect evidence but to talk about options and help victims figure out what is best for them in that moment and potentially in the long-term too, Sattler said.

A third explanation Walsh offered is that students may feel their medical needs are well met at University Health Services, so that's where they turn in a moment of crisis. Nearly 85% of the 2019 survey respondents reported being aware of the university's medical services.