UW-Madison retains rank as 13th best public college in America, report says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW-Madison retained its national rank as the 13th-best public college or university in the country, according to this year’s edition of U.S. News & World Report.

The university tied with the University of Texas at Austin for the No. 13 spot. It moved up to the 13th spot last year after ranking No. 15 two years ago.

The annual roundup of America’s Best Colleges released Monday shows UW-Madison tied for 42th among all schools, up from 46th last year.

“While rankings are just one of the many factors to consider in choosing a college, we are proud to see the excellence of our students, faculty and staff recognized by U.S. News,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a university announcement.

U.S. News & World Report evaluates institutions on measures such as retention and graduation rates, average class size and alumni giving.

UW-Madison’s undergraduate engineering program tied for 13th overall and the undergraduate business program ranked 15th overall. The Wisconsin School of Business’ insurance/risk management program placed third overall and the real estate program rated second.