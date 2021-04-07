UW-Madison resurrects optional pass-fail grading policy to help stressed students

“It’s the cumulative effect of the pandemic,” Provost John Karl Scholz said at a faculty committee meeting earlier this week. "Not having a spring break, 15 consecutive weeks of classes and exams and various pressures students navigate — this is a challenging semester for mental health. This proposed policy may significantly relieve anxiety.”

Instructors will still assign letter grades at the end of the semester. Students then decide whether to keep that grade or replace it with a designation of "Satisfactory-Disruption" or "University Disruption-No Credit" that won't factor into their grade point average.

"The pandemic’s taken its toll on students in a lot of ways,” said junior Eliza Donnelly, who served on a task force with professors, advisers, staff and other students looking at the issue. “Our mental health, our ability to work, online learning... It’s just really been a long year. This policy is an acknowledgement of that struggle.”

About a third of undergraduates took advantage of the pass/fail policy for at least one of their classes last spring, UW-Madison spokesperson Meredith McGlone said. Altogether, roughly 16,000 courses, or 12%, were graded on a pass/fail basis.