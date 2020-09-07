UW-Madison restricts student movement, activities for 14 days as COVID-19 spreads

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank on Monday ordered undergraduate students to restrict their movements for 14 days to curb the spread of COVID-19 on campus as cases continue to rise.
Starting 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Sept. 21, all in-person social events are cancelled, student gyms and recreation facilities are closed, dining halls are carry-out only, visitors are not allowed in residence halls, events for student organizations are online only and all student meetings except for classes must also be held online instead of in person.
In-person classes have not been canceled and study spaces are still open because "there is no evidence of virus transmission in these activities," Blank said in a statement. Currently, 45% of classes have an in-person component. Of those, 37% are fully in-person, and 8% are a hybrid of online and in-person.
Monday's restrictions do not apply to graduate students, faculty or staff members, who Blank said are not driving COVID-19 infections.
"In particular, I am asking all undergraduates to avoid social gatherings," Blanks said. "These are the major cause of the spread we have seen."
The total number of cases has increased every day for the past five days, Blank noted.
As of Sunday, a total of 148 UW-Madison students had tested positive for COVID-19, the university reported Monday. Of those, 37 students live in residence halls and 111 live off campus. One employee tested positive.
The rate of positive tests results among students tested on campus has also increased from 6.3% Saturday to 7.8% Sunday, meaning a larger portion of the students who get tested are coming back infected. The seven-day average for that rate was 5.1% as of Sunday.
Blank said undergraduate students need to "severely limit" their in-person interactions over the next two weeks, otherwise campus may need to close entirely.
"If infections don’t fall, we will need to make more difficult decisions that significantly reduce our ability to have campus open to students," Blank said.
Blank is directing undergraduate students to only leave their residence to buy food, go to work, attend classes, get a test or COVID-19, go outside for an individual activity, attend a religious observance or participate in academic activities such as conducting research or studying.
Also Monday, Blank announced that face masks are now required for students are staff outside as well as inside, unless someone is exercising by themselves.
All students and employees must continue to delay non-essential travel, not attend gatherings, and practice social distancing of 6 feet or more both inside and outside, even while wearing a face covering, Blank said.
UW-System President Tommy Thompson said in a statement that Blank was "taking prudent steps to mitigate outbreaks" in ordering the new restrictions.
"We knew there would most likely be an increase in early cases and today's decision, while inconvenient to students, is necessary," Thompson said.
'Disregard'
Based on conversations with infected students and social media posts, Blank said the increase is linked to students not wearing faces masks, neglecting social distancing guidelines and participating in social gatherings. The data also reflect this pattern.
She said these students seem to have "a high disregard for the seriousness of this virus and the risk to our entire community."
On Sunday, a video posted on Instagram by BadgerBarstool, a recreation and sports website, showed a crowd of unmasked UW-Madison students hanging out in what appeared to be the hallway of a residence hall, many holding red solo cups.
UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas said University Housing is aware of the video and that the residents were "engaging in behavior that is in direct opposition to our stated rules and policies."
In a comment on the post, University Housing said the incident did not take place in one of the general population residence halls but was "serious nonetheless." Citing privacy concerns, Lucas declined to confirm whether the crowd had formed in one of the spaces where students are quarantined or isolated when they test positive.
Lucas said the university is identifying the students who were involved and will pursue the appropriate disciplinary action.
Enforcement
UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said who is in charge of enforcement of Blank's order will depend on where the infraction occurs.
For students who intentionally break the university's COVID-19 requirements, punishment could include revocation of housing contracts and emergency suspension. Student organizations could face sanctions, including suspension and termination.
In University Housing, violations are handled by house fellows and Residence Life Coordinators, McGlone said. In other areas, the university employees who are in charge of those spaces are responsible for enforcement, with the help of the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards.
That office visited off campus neighborhoods the past few weekends to talk with students about what the university was requiring of students to keep campus safe during the pandemic, McGlone noted.
Students, faculty, staff and community members may also report concerns online.
"The more specific information is included, the greater our ability to take action," McGlone said.
State Journal reporter Kelly Meyerhofer contributed to this report.
COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic
Requiring masks
In-person absentee voting begins
Middleton High drive-up graduation
Anti-mask protest
Making COVID-19 masks
Shortage of coins
Goodman Pool
Goodman Pool
YMCA summer camp
100,000 masks
Contact tracing
Doctor talking to patient
Outdoor class at Pinnacle
Punching bag
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Masks to be required
News conference on masks
Covid cleaning
Bar closings
Homeless camps
Homeless camps
Virus testing
Testing
Testing
Henry Vilas Zoo reopens
Union Terrace reopening
A Day to Remember
West High grads
Pool openings
Grads on the Yahara
Fifth-grade graduation
Tribes battling steep losses
COVID-19 openings
Picking up belongings
Downtown Businesses
Covid transportation
Church capacities
Church capacities
Prepping for reopening
Warner Park - screening
Outdoor Dining East Main
Spacing out customers
Getting a tattoo
Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day weekend
Salons Opening
Fitness openings
Duck Pond Drive-In
Memorial Union crowd
Child care at YMCA
Bikers on Arboretum Drive
Brittingham Boats
Restaurant open
COVID-19 businesses reopen
Restaurant, bars reopen
Dentist with patient
Dane County institutes order
Carry-out food
Small retailers reopening
Shoe store reopening
COVID 19 testing site
COVID 19 testing site
UW-Madison virtual graduation
Monona Library Curbside
COVID-19 meat
Homeless in parks
UW Commencement
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Honoring Essential Workers
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Face shields
Entryway
Carwash
Rent strike
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.