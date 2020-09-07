UW-Madison restricts student movement, activities for 14 days as COVID-19 spreads

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank on Monday ordered undergraduate students to restrict their movements for 14 days to curb the spread of COVID-19 on campus as cases continue to rise.

Starting 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Sept. 21, all in-person social events are cancelled, student gyms and recreation facilities are closed, dining halls are carry-out only, visitors are not allowed in residence halls, events for student organizations are online only and all student meetings except for classes must also be held online instead of in person.

In-person classes have not been canceled and study spaces are still open because "there is no evidence of virus transmission in these activities," Blank said in a statement. Currently, 45% of classes have an in-person component. Of those, 37% are fully in-person, and 8% are a hybrid of online and in-person.

Monday's restrictions do not apply to graduate students, faculty or staff members, who Blank said are not driving COVID-19 infections.

"In particular, I am asking all undergraduates to avoid social gatherings," Blanks said. "These are the major cause of the spread we have seen."

The total number of cases has increased every day for the past five days, Blank noted.