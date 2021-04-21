UW-Madison reports nearly 1,400 COVID-related sanctions this school year

"There’s been a shift in what conduct officers have to do," she said. "This is grueling and not the job they ever thought they’d be doing."

The volume of of the workload has often been much higher this year, Renn said. That's in part because it's easy to tell when someone is breaking the rules, at least when parties take place outside.

Range of discipline

At UW-Madison, two-thirds of the 3,700 conduct investigations related to COVID-19 came in the fall semester, according to data provided at the Wisconsin State Journal's request.

The most common punishment coming out of these cases is a reprimand, which is usually paired with what's called a public health sanction that includes an educational requirement, like reading an article about COVID-19 and writing a response essay. More than 1,000 students this year received a reprimand.

About 120 students were put on probation, meaning they remain enrolled but may face additional restrictions, such as being unable to participate in study abroad programs or potentially jeopardizing their chances when applying for admission to a school or college. Probation lasts between three months and two years.