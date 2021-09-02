UW-Madison reports 90% of campus fully vaccinated even without vaccine mandate

With a week to go before UW-Madison classes begin at full capacity, the university reported on Thursday that nine out of every 10 members of the campus community are fully vaccinated — even without mandating students and employees to get the shot.
“I’m proud of our students and employees for taking this important step to protect themselves and others," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in an announcement. "And I’m grateful to our staff, who worked tirelessly to achieve these results."
The data as of Sept. 1 shows:
- 88% of students are fully vaccinated and 91% have received at least one dose.
- 92% of employees working on the main Madison campus are fully vaccinated, including 99% percent of faculty.
- 92% of students living in dorms are fully vaccinated and 94% have received at least one dose.
UW-Madison officials confirmed the data through documentation of on-campus vaccinations or the upload of off-campus vaccination records.
The latest numbers are encouraging and show how seriously UW-Madison is taking the threat of COVID-19, according to Dr. Jim Conway, a professor of pediatrics in the School of Medicine and Public Health and UW Health pediatrician who specializes in infectious disease.
“Badgers have shown that they trust the science,” he said in the announcement. “I continue to hope that more members of our state will follow our lead, as it is clear that vaccines are the best tool for controlling and ultimately ending this pandemic.”
Blank said the beginning of the school year will still likely bring some breakthrough infections, which typically produce milder illness.
Dane County data shows COVID-19 infections among the vaccinated are on the rise in Dane County, but unvaccinated residents have been more than twice as likely to test positive or be hospitalized amid the surging delta variant of the coronavirus.
UW-Madison student vaccination data is similar to what Big Ten peers who mandated student vaccinations have reported:
- Indiana University: 86%
- Northwestern University: 93%
- Purdue University: 80%
- Rutgers University: 98%
- University of Illinois: 88%
- University of Michigan: 92%
At Pennsylvania State University, one of a few other Big Ten universities without a vaccine requirement, officials reported an 80% student vaccination rate earlier this week.
UW-Madison officials credited their high vaccination rate to a number of strategies, including repeated marketing messages, translating COVID-19 information into multiple languages and helping employees on all shifts find ways to receive their shots.
UW-Madison expects vaccination numbers to improve, said University Health Services director Jake Baggott. There's been an increased demand on campus over the past two weeks as students returned and the Pfizer shot received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Other UW campuses
Just two other University of Wisconsin System campuses have reported vaccination rates.
UW-La Crosse on Wednesday became the first to meet a 70% student vaccination goal set by interim System President Tommy Thompson as part of his “70 for 70” campaign. The achievement unlocks at least seven $7,000 scholarships from the System.
If other UW campuses don't meet the 70% goal by mid-October, additional La Crosse students could receive scholarships. Altogether, the System is distributing 70 scholarships raffle-style.
UW-Eau Claire reported on Monday that 52% of students were vaccinated, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.
Other UW campuses when asked by the Wisconsin State Journal last week declined to share their data, saying students were just returning and reporting it to their schools. Spokespeople said they expect to announce their campus vaccination rates by mid-September.