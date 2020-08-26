UW-Madison releases COVID-19 test results in new data dashboard

Move-in began Tuesday and all students are required to get tested, though these results were not reflected in the data reported Wednesday. The dashboard will be updated daily and Thursday's information will include Tuesday's test results.

By middle to late fall, Blank expects UW-Madison to ramp up its testing capacity.

Officials are looking into saliva tests, which are are cheaper and produce faster results. They are also considering whether to pool tests, a method where a group of individual tests are batched together to allow for more people to be tested quickly using fewer testing resources. These approaches could expand UW-Madison's testing capacity from up to 8,000 weekly to perhaps as many as 40,000, she said earlier this week.

Blank again defended her decision to reopen in a blog post published Wednesday.

"The more that we can test our community, the better control we have over infections," she said. "This disease is not going to quickly go away, and we need to figure out how to live with it until there are more robust medical interventions such as a vaccine."