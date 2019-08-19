UW-Madison announced Monday it has reinstated former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus to the university.
Cephus was expelled last semester for violating the student code of conduct following accusations of sexual assault last summer from two women. A Dane County jury acquitted him of those charges earlier this month.
An attorney for Cephus, Stephen Meyer, noted the decision came a year to the day Quintez told his teammates he was stepping down from the team.
Meyer's statement thanked the university in a statement for "doing the right thing by giving Quintez Cephus his life back in time to pursue his academic and athletic dreams."
UW-Madison in a statement said it received information from the criminal trial that it did not have during its student conduct proceeding. The university applies its code of conduct impartially and consistently regardless of the identities of the individuals involved, the statement said.
The decision also reduces the likelihood that Cephus' attorneys will re-file a lawsuit claiming UW-Madison violated his federal civil rights by pursuing its investigation while a criminal proceeding was ongoing. Cephus' attorneys argued he was unable to defend himself during the investigation without violating his Fifth Amendment right to silence.
Since Cephus' acquittal, black community leaders, members of the football team and many Badgers fans rallied around him, urging the university to accept his petition for reinstatement. His attorneys accused UW-Madison last week of dragging its feet when the university requested more documents to review.
Advocates for sexual assault victims, however, noted that reinstating him could make future victims less comfortable in coming forward to report assaults.
The decision on whether to accept Cephus' reinstatement to the university put UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank in a tough spot, having to weigh how conditions for two groups often doubted — African-Americans and sexual assault victims — would be affected on campus.
"I know the past year has been painful for everyone involved," Blank said in a statement. "I recognize that some will disagree with this decision. To those in our community who have experienced sexual assault, I sincerely hope that there is nothing in this case that will deter you from coming forward for support."
Blank's decision re-establishes Cephus' status as a student in good standing and allows him to return to the Badgers as a student athlete if he wants to, university spokesman John Lucas said.
Badgers football coach Paul Chryst previously said he would embrace Cephus' return to the team if he were re-admitted.
"If it's best for Q — and it truly is for him — then I know his teammates and I know how we feel: We'd welcome him back," Chryst said on Aug. 7. "It's not about us. It's about what's best for him."
It was not immediately clear what the process is for Cephus to rejoin the team and if it requires a waiver from the NCAA.
The university's review upheld some of its earlier findings that Cephus was responsible for violating parts of the student code of conduct and some sanctions are still in place. However, citing an federal education privacy law, Lucas declined to elaborate on what those are.
This story will be updated.