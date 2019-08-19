"I know the past year has been painful for everyone involved," Blank said in a statement. "I recognize that some will disagree with this decision. To those in our community who have experienced sexual assault, I sincerely hope that there is nothing in this case that will deter you from coming forward for support."
The decision also reduces the likelihood that Cephus' attorneys will re-file a lawsuit claiming UW-Madison violated his federal civil rights by pursuing its investigation while a criminal proceeding was ongoing. Cephus' attorneys argued he was unable to defend himself during the investigation without violating his Fifth Amendment right to silence.
An attorney for Cephus, Stephen Meyer, thanked the university in a statement for "doing the right thing by giving Quintez Cephus his life back in time to pursue his academic and athletic dreams."
Cephus, 21, of Macon, Georgia, was suspended from the team in August 2018 because of the women's accusations. He maintains the sex was consensual.
UW-Madison said it received information from the criminal trial that it did not have during its student conduct proceeding, which requires a lower burden of proof than in criminal cases.
The university said it applies its code of conduct impartially and consistently regardless of the identities of the individuals involved. Its review upheld some of its earlier findings that Cephus was responsible for violating parts of the student code of conduct and some sanctions are still in place.
Citing a federal education privacy law, university spokesman John Lucas declined to elaborate on which violations were upheld and what remaining sanctions are in place.
Blank's decision re-establishes Cephus' status as a student in good standing and allows him to return to the Badgers as a student athlete if he wants to, Lucas said.
"If it's best for Q — and it truly is for him — then I know his teammates and I know how we feel: We'd welcome him back," Chryst said. "It's not about us. It's about what's best for him."
It was not immediately clear what the process is for Cephus to rejoin the team and if it requires a waiver from the NCAA.
In Cephus' first two seasons with the Badgers, he caught 34 passes for 595 yards and six touchdowns. He had a 100-yard receiving game against Purdue in 2017 and caught a pair of touchdown passes earlier that season at BYU.
In addressing Cephus' potential value to the team when asked about the possibility of the receiver's reinstatement earlier this month, Chryst turned his attention off the field.
"I know what he was before," Chryst said. "And what he was then meant a ton to this team, as a player. He was one of those connectors that unified different groups and I think had a lot of respect. And I think that he would still bring that."
State Journal reporter Todd Milewski contributed reporting.