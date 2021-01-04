UW-Madison receives its first COVID-19 vaccines

UW-Madison received its first COVID-19 vaccines on Monday and plans to begin inoculating some employees as soon as Tuesday.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank told a faculty committee that the university received about 1,000 vaccines and expects to receive another 1,000 next week. These should cover the roughly 2,000 students and employees included in the group that has first priority to receive a vaccine.

The group includes health care workers and employees in direct contact with COVID-19 patients or who have direct contact with the virus. Some examples of eligible individuals on campus include students in clinical settings, some University Health Services staff and staff who administer COVID-19 tests, Blank said.

Widespread vaccine availability on campus is still several months away. Individuals eligible for the vaccine will receive information by email.

UW-Madison currently has the capacity to vaccinate about 300 people per day, she said. As vaccination efforts ramp up, the university may consider contracting with an outside vendor to scale up the number of vaccinations it can administer.

