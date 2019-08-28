The University of Wisconsin-Madison is ranked the 23rd best university in the country by Washington Monthly magazine.
The ranking appears in Washington Monthly's annual College Guide and Rankings and is based on three criteria: research, social mobility, and community and national service.
The magazine said UW ranked fifth in research expenditures, third in the number of science and engineering PhDs. awarded, 26th in the number of faculty who are members of the National Academies relative to the number of full-time faculty, and 18th in the number of faculty receiving prestigious awards relative to the number of full-time faculty.
Washington Monthly also was recognized in a list of the 80 best colleges for student voting, based on which schools take part and to what degree in the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement at Tufts University, which calculates registration numbers and turnout rates for participating campuses; and participation in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, which helps schools craft plans to bolster civic engagement.
“Because voting tends to be habitual, if you vote in this election, you're far more likely to vote in the next one, and the ones after that," Washington Monthly wrote. "Colleges and universities have an opportunity to boost democratic participation not only in 2020 but for years, or even decades, to come."