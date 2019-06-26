UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said the university will raise pride flags Thursday at both student unions that will fly through the weekend.
Blank and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor decided to raise the rainbow-striped flags at both Memorial Union and Union South in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, a series of riots in New York City that served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement. The protests began outside a bar in the early hours of June 28, 1969.
"We are proud to honor the Stonewall activists and the many other members of our community, past and present, who have spoken up and sacrificed to make the world a better and more inclusive place," Blank and Reesor wrote in a blog post published Wednesday.
The decision comes after several other University of Wisconsin System campuses raised pride flags earlier this month in recognition of LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) Pride Month.
UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas said last week that the university reserves the spot atop Bascom Hall for the U.S. and Wisconsin flags, but that officials were exploring outdoor pride flag displays for other spaces in future years.
At least five UW campuses took their cue from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who earlier this month raised a pride flag over the Capitol for the first time in state history.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the city’s first openly gay mayor, also raised a pride flag over the Madison Municipal Building earlier this month. The building has been lit in rainbow colors at night throughout the month.