The Bascom Hall building at UW-Madison.

 PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

UW-Madison's No. 2 executive will leave at the end of the 2018-19 academic year to become the first female president at another university.

The University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y. named UW-Madison Provost Sarah Mangelsdorf its next president Monday.

UW-Madison Provost Sarah Mangelsdorf will depart at the end of the 2018-19 academic year for a job as president at a New York university.

The job will mark Mangelsdorf's first opportunity to serve as a college president, according to a UW-Madison announcement.

Mangelsdorf has served as UW-Madison's chief academic officer since 2014, working closely with college deans, directing diversity initiatives and overseeing enrollment management. 

UW-Madison will launch a search for a replacement next semester, with the goal of making a hire by fall, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in the announcement.

UW-Madison is already in the middle of searching for two other high-profile positions: the vice chancellor for research and graduate education and the Wisconsin School of Business dean

Throughout Mangelsdorf's five-year tenure, the university credited her with growing summer term enrollment, reviving a faculty cluster hiring initiative and mitigating the effects of budget cuts and other state changes threatening faculty retention

Mangelsdorf studies the socio-emotional development of infants and young children.  Mangelsdorf's spouse, Karl Rosengren, also a developmental psychologist in the Department of Psychology, will also depart UW-Madison to join her in Rochester, according to UW-Madison.

The University of Rochester has about 10,000 students and a university budget of $4 billion

Kelly Meyerhofer covers higher education for the Wisconsin State Journal. She can be reached at 608-252-6106 or kmeyerhofer@madison.com.

