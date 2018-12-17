UW-Madison's No. 2 executive will leave at the end of the 2018-19 academic year to become the first female president at another university.
The University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y. named UW-Madison Provost Sarah Mangelsdorf its next president Monday.
The job will mark Mangelsdorf's first opportunity to serve as a college president, according to a UW-Madison announcement.
Mangelsdorf has served as UW-Madison's chief academic officer since 2014, working closely with college deans, directing diversity initiatives and overseeing enrollment management.
UW-Madison will launch a search for a replacement next semester, with the goal of making a hire by fall, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in the announcement.
UW-Madison is already in the middle of searching for two other high-profile positions: the vice chancellor for research and graduate education and the Wisconsin School of Business dean.
Throughout Mangelsdorf's five-year tenure, the university credited her with growing summer term enrollment, reviving a faculty cluster hiring initiative and mitigating the effects of budget cuts and other state changes threatening faculty retention.
Mangelsdorf studies the socio-emotional development of infants and young children. Mangelsdorf's spouse, Karl Rosengren, also a developmental psychologist in the Department of Psychology, will also depart UW-Madison to join her in Rochester, according to UW-Madison.
The University of Rochester has about 10,000 students and a university budget of $4 billion