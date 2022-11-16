UW-Madison provost, a finalist for chancellor, will rejoin faculty ranks

UW-Madison is in need of a new top academic administrator, as Provost John Karl Scholz plans to step back into the role of a faculty member.

Scholz announced his intentions to return to UW-Madison's economics department on Tuesday after spending more than three years as provost — the university's chief academics officer — and serving as the Dean of the College of Letters and Sciences for six years starting in 2013. Prior to that, Scholz taught economics at UW-Madison for more than two decades.

Scholz was a finalist for the chancellor post earlier this year and served as the interim chancellor for the months between former Chancellor Rebecca Blank's departure in May and Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin's arrival in August.

“It has been a wonderful honor to work with Chancellor Blank and Chancellor Mnookin, along with our outstanding deans and Bascom leadership team,” Scholz said in a statement. "I’m proud of the work we’ve collectively done to navigate the pandemic while continuing to provide an extraordinary learning environment and world-class research, while fostering effective lines of communication and alignment across the schools and colleges and campus."

In a statement, Mnookin thanked Scholz for guiding her through the transition process in joining UW-Madison and for his leadership.

"He is both a talented administrator and a terrific person, and I would have been delighted to see him continue as a member of my senior leadership team,” Mnookin said. “But I also certainly understand his desire to return to teaching, research and interacting with our talented students and faculty colleagues after a decade in significant administrative leadership roles here.”

Scholz will continue to serve as provost until the end of the academic year, and his return to faculty will be dependent on the timing of a new hire, the statement said. A search committee will be formed with the input of campus governance groups and be aided by a search firm, with the goal of selecting a new provost by summer 2023.

He succeeded former provost Sarah Mangelsdorf in August 2019, after she left to become the president of University of Rochester. His promotion to provost drew scrutiny after his handling of a sexual harassment case where two students said they endured harassment from people in their departments in the College of Letters and Sciences.

In 2017, Scholz acknowledged failure to create a safe environment for victims to come forward, but he has since defended how he handled sexual assault cases as a dean.

As provost, Scholz launched the Center for Teaching, Learning and Mentoring, which helps instructors receive support and professional development to enhance their teaching.

At the end of Scholz' tenure next summer, he will have been the longest-serving provost of all those who are currently in the role at Big Ten schools.