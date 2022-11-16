UW-Madison provost, a finalist for chancellor, will rejoin faculty ranks

UW-Madison is in need of a new top academic administrator, as Provost John Karl Scholz plans to step back into the role of a faculty member.
Scholz announced his intentions to return to UW-Madison's economics department on Tuesday after spending more than three years as provost — the university's chief academics officer — and serving as the Dean of the College of Letters and Sciences for six years starting in 2013. Prior to that, Scholz taught economics at UW-Madison for more than two decades.
“It has been a wonderful honor to work with Chancellor Blank and Chancellor Mnookin, along with our outstanding deans and Bascom leadership team,” Scholz said in a statement. "I’m proud of the work we’ve collectively done to navigate the pandemic while continuing to provide an extraordinary learning environment and world-class research, while fostering effective lines of communication and alignment across the schools and colleges and campus."
In a statement, Mnookin thanked Scholz for guiding her through the transition process in joining UW-Madison and for his leadership.
"He is both a talented administrator and a terrific person, and I would have been delighted to see him continue as a member of my senior leadership team,” Mnookin said. “But I also certainly understand his desire to return to teaching, research and interacting with our talented students and faculty colleagues after a decade in significant administrative leadership roles here.”
Scholz will continue to serve as provost until the end of the academic year, and his return to faculty will be dependent on the timing of a new hire, the statement said. A search committee will be formed with the input of campus governance groups and be aided by a search firm, with the goal of selecting a new provost by summer 2023.