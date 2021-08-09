UW-Madison professor deletes social media post that some saw as encouraging violence

“I deleted a tweet that could be read as encouraging violence,” Wagner wrote. “I didn’t mean it that way, but I should know better than to say anything that could be misconstrued in a violent direction. I apologize for that.”

An automatic response from Wagner's email indicated he would not be available for additional comment.

The Wisconsin Federation of College Republicans called Wagner's tweet "inexcusable" and a "disgrace" to the University of Wisconsin System. The group, which represents more than a dozen campus chapters across the state, called on UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and interim System President Tommy Thompson to condemn Wagner's statement and take disciplinary action against him.

Lily Schwenk, an incoming UW-Madison junior and vice-chairperson of the statewide group, said College Republicans support free speech but that they drew a line at encouraging violence against a U.S. senator.

Asked how the situation differed from language used by former Republican President Donald Trump, which some say encouraged his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, sending senators and representatives into hiding, Schwenk said she didn't personally view Trump's remarks as inciting violence.