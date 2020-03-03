UW-Madison prepares for possibility of COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, dusts off pandemic plan

“We have a group here working on the question (that) if folks cannot get into the classes, either teachers or students, what could we do online to complete the semester?” she said. “We’ll be distributing that type of information should it be needed.”

University officials have also heard from some students reporting discrimination based on their ethnicity that is related to others’ coronavirus fears, Blank said.

“Targeting any ethnic group in the absence of other information is illegal and we will act on reports of discrimination or harassment,” Blank said. “We are all in this together.”

UW-Madison suspended university-sponsored study abroad in China, South Korea and Italy this semester, affecting a total of 182 students. A number of those programs offer distance learning, where students enroll in courses online.

“We’re going to be having a Florence in Madison program here over the semester,” Blank quipped. “We’ll see how that goes.”

The university is advising affected students return home for a 14-day, self-imposed quarantine before considering coming to campus, Blank said. Officials are also monitoring other study-abroad locations, including Japan.

