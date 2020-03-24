UW-Madison postpones in-person commencement amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Add commencement to the list of cherished UW-Madison traditions postponed by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The university announced Monday that the springtime graduation ceremonies at Camp Randall and the Kohl Center will be postponed to sometime later this year. Officials are working with senior class officers on a “virtual commencement” to be held May 8, the day before the in-person event was scheduled to occur for most students.

The announcement was expected but still disappointing for many in the Class of 2020.

“Our senior year has totally changed,” said Chris Gitter, a graduating UW-Madison student and senior class events director. “We’re going to do as best we can (with the virtual ceremony), but I’m not going to kid myself into saying it’s the same thing as being with tens of thousands of people in Camp Randall.”

Details on when the postponed event would take place and how closely it would resemble other classes’ ceremonies are being worked out, according to senior class officers.