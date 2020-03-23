UW-Madison postpones in-person commencement amid coronavirus pandemic

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said she and university officials "held out" on the graduation decision for as long as possible in the hope that the pandemic's prognosis for late spring would improve.

But cramming thousands of students and families into Camp Randall on May 9 is the exact opposite of what local, state and federal health officials are asking in this era of social distancing. The Kohl Center ceremony honors about 900 graduate and professional students while the stadium ceremony brings together more than 40,000 people.

"Of all the decisions we’ve had to make in this extraordinary time, this one has been the most heartbreaking for me," Blank said in a message to students. "The coronavirus pandemic has changed many things. But it doesn’t change the exceptional achievements of the Class of 2020."

Blank said the lack of an in-person commencement ceremony doesn't mean students are not graduating. Diplomas will still be sent out.

Several other Wisconsin universities announced last week that their graduation ceremonies would be postponed or canceled. Madison Area Technical College, for example, canceled its spring ceremony and is working to find an "alternative way" to recognize graduates' accomplishments.