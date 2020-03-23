UW-Madison postpones commencement amid COVID-19 coronavirus crisis

"Of all the decisions we’ve had to make in this extraordinary time, this one has been the most heartbreaking for me," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a message to students. "There is no better event at UW than commencement when we award degrees and celebrate the completion of school for our graduates."

Blank said the lack of an in-person commencement ceremony doesn't mean students are not graduating. Diplomas will still be sent out.

"The coronavirus pandemic has changed many things," Blank said. "But it doesn’t change the exceptional achievements of the Class of 2020."

Several other Wisconsin universities announced last week that their graduation ceremonies would be postponed or canceled. Madison Area Technical College, for example, canceled its spring ceremony and is working to find an "alternative way" to recognize graduates' accomplishments.

Gitter and other senior class officers closely watched how other universities across the U.S. handled the graduation festivities. He said he picked up on student backlash from institutions offering only a virtual ceremony as a substitute.