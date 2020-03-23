UW-Madison postpones commencement amid COVID-19 coronavirus crisis

Add commencement to the list of cherished UW-Madison traditions postponed by the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The university announced Monday that the springtime graduation ceremonies at Camp Randall and the Kohl Center will be postponed to sometime later this year. Officials are working with senior class officers on a "virtual commencement" to be held May 8.
The announcement was expected but still disappointing for many in the Class of 2020.
"Our senior year has totally changed," said Chris Gitter, a UW-Madison senior and senior class events director. "I was looking forward to having a pitcher with friends on the Terrace recounting the last four years and sitting on Abe’s lap. All of that is in limbo. The whole senior experience is just going to be very different."
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said she and university officials "held out" on the decision for as long as possible in the hope that the pandemic's prognosis for late spring would improve.
But cramming thousands of students and families into Camp Randall stadium on May 9 is the exact opposite of what local, state and federal health officials are asking in this era of social distancing. The Kohl Center ceremony honors about 900 graduate and professional students while the stadium ceremony brings together more than 40,000 people.
"Of all the decisions we’ve had to make in this extraordinary time, this one has been the most heartbreaking for me," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a message to students. "There is no better event at UW than commencement when we award degrees and celebrate the completion of school for our graduates."
Blank said the lack of an in-person commencement ceremony doesn't mean students are not graduating. Diplomas will still be sent out.
"The coronavirus pandemic has changed many things," Blank said. "But it doesn’t change the exceptional achievements of the Class of 2020."
Several other Wisconsin universities announced last week that their graduation ceremonies would be postponed or canceled. Madison Area Technical College, for example, canceled its spring ceremony and is working to find an "alternative way" to recognize graduates' accomplishments.
Gitter and other senior class officers closely watched how other universities across the U.S. handled the graduation festivities. He said he picked up on student backlash from institutions offering only a virtual ceremony as a substitute.
Most UW-Madison students Gitter heard from in recent weeks said they preferred postponement of the in-person ceremony. The pharmacology and toxicology major saw the university's plans to hold both a virtual and postponed in-person ceremony as a good compromise given the circumstances.
Will "Jump Around" still be included in the virtual ceremony?
"I hope so!" Gitter said. "I think it would be good to get people's blood pumping a bit at home."
