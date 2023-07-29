Marla Delgado-Guerrero has been counseling undergraduate students since she was one herself.

A job as multicultural resident consultant, or MRC, in Chadbourne Hall was an unofficial launch to Delgado-Guerrero’s counseling career. Unlike a traditional house fellow who monitors behavior and enforces quiet hours in the residence halls, Delgado-Guerrero was tasked with being a resource for students of color.

“I remember very distinctly setting up my dorm room with my futon (and) a little end table with magazines sprawled out,” she said. “One of my residents said, ‘I feel like I’m in a shrink’s office, I feel like you’re my therapist.’”

It was through that job the then-family and consumer journalism major discovered she had a passion for helping students — and it’s defined her career ever since. Another pivotal moment came as a graduate student when Delgado-Guerrero mentored UW-Madison’s class of 2011 Chicago Posse.

Posse is a national scholarship foundation that uplifts prospective students with leadership potential who might otherwise be overlooked under traditional college admissions processes at elite schools, with UW-Madison being one of the foundation’s 63 university partners. The Posse program is highly competitive but comes with an enormous benefit if selected: Students receive a full-ride scholarship and are given academic and emotional support by being grouped in a “posse” of 10 students from their same city and receiving mentoring from graduate students.

Many of the Posse students come from diverse backgrounds — a key pillar of the program, as Posse Foundation leaders believes diversity is needed to solve national issues. Many of the 800 students admitted into the program each year are from Black and Hispanic communities in large cities.

Delgado-Guerrero took over UW-Madison’s Posse program in November after nearly seven years as a psychologist at Marquette University. As director, Delgado-Guerrero’s posse has effectively grown to 160. Her class of 2011 group remains with her each day, though, in a photo collage the students made that hangs on the wall of her office in the Red Gym.

UW-Madison Posse program undergraduates are grouped into four city-centric posses from Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

And while Delgado-Guerrero wasn’t a Posse student, some of her experiences align with theirs. As children, Delgado-Guerrero and her seven siblings moved from an urban area with a large population of people who shared their heritage to a place that didn’t. She also chose to attend a predominately white university hours from home.

Born in Chicago to Mexican-American immigrants, Delgado-Guerrero moved to Omro as a child as her family sought safer lives free from gang violence. Delgado-Guerrero’s older siblings took the brunt of discrimination as it seemed to taper off the longer the family lived there, she said.

“I think it was a brave decision,” she said. “Picture 20-25 Mexican-Americans moving into a predominately white community — the community was unfamiliar with us, to say the least.”

You’re a three-time Badger. What brought you to UW-Madison?

I was invited to be part of the (American Legion Auxiliary’s) Badger state girls program. At that time it was in Madison, so (I) got to see the campus, fell in love with it. I could really see myself being here. I only applied to UW-Madison for college, got in and came in 2000.

How did you first get involved with Posse?

Posse came to UW-Madison in 2002. (UW-Madison alumnus) Wade Fetzer was just so impressed with that group of 20 students (from Chicago), saying, “I would love to have you all come to Madison.” So he brought all 20 of those finalists to Madison for the very first Posse. Those students happened to be my residents in the residence halls. They quickly became my friends after I finished being the MRC.

When I was going to graduate school, my mentor Dr. Alberta Gloria said, “Do you have funding for graduate school?” I thought I was just going to take loans; that’s probably what most people do. She said, “actually there’s a program called the Posse program, and those Posse mentors are graduate assistants. They get their tuition covered for graduate school, they get a stipend.” And she goes, “would you be interested in that position?”

Did being a Posse mentor have an impact on you?

I was influential to my mentees (but) I see how they’ve influenced me as well. So it really was a two-way street. It really taught me that relationships are so foundational and that ability to just connect, to see somebody, to be in a vulnerable state with somebody can just be so helpful for them. And it just solidified my passion to say, “I really want to work with college students in my future career.”

I’m really, really proud that all 11 graduated UW-Madison — one took a little longer, but again we got her done — and just are doing quite incredible things in their lives now, and I still maintain contact with them. I do consider myself a mentor to them still. They’ll ask me about career (choices and) they all came to my wedding in 2013, so those are just relationships that I absolutely treasure and cherish and have Posse to thank for that.

Do you feel that your background is a plus in your position?

A lot of scholars are coming from New York, L.A., D.C. and Chicago, so adjusting from big cities to Madison, Wisconsin — there’s a big adjustment process. And I knew firsthand because I already had mentored Chicago scholars, so I knew the psychological processes of moving away from home, what you grew up with, all you know. So for me knowing that transition can be difficult, I really want to focus on how to make sure that we’re recognizing that is a challenge to work through and to give ourselves some grace and some patience while we do that process.

A lot of them will also say it’s the first time they started feeling that imposter syndrome, like I don’t belong here, or maybe I’m not as smart as I thought I was. And I say, you’re also at a university that’s attracting incredible students from across the world, so it’s OK to feel that way. So really using my background to really emphasize that piece to help increase their self-esteem, self-efficacy, I think has come a long way already.

What has been the most rewarding part of your job so far?

Just making those connections with the scholars. I took this job because it was going to give me both that macro level, to the kind of administrative decisions to keep moving the program forward. I wanted to not lose contact with the actual student, too. Every time I get an opportunity to sit down with a scholar and just say, “Tell me a little bit about your story,” or “I’d love to hear kind of what are your goals and your aspirations” — those pieces where they feel heard and seen is just so special. And they’re like, “for you to take take the time to just meet with me, know my name, make me feel like I’m not a number here at a huge campus,” I think that’s really special.

